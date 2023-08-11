MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is dead after police say a woman knocked on his apartment door and shot him when he answered. This is the second fatal shooting in three days at the apartment complex.

Memphis police say on Monday, August 7, officers responded to a shooting at Hillview Village Apartments, where they found the victim dead.

A woman told police that she had just gotten out of a heated brawl with the suspect, 29-year-old Trimesha Curtis, when she left to go to the victim’s house. The woman said while inside the apartment with the victim, they heard a knock at the door. The witness said Curtis shot him when he opened the door, then fled.

Curtis is charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Court records show she was convicted in 2017 after pleading guilty to assault.

She was arrested and charged Wednesday.

No bond has been set. Curtis is due in court Friday.

