Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD: Man charged more than 2 years after shooting 3, killing 1

Deadrick Campbell, 26
Deadrick Campbell, 26(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is sitting at 201 Poplar over two years after police say he killed a man and attempted to kill two more just a month afterward.

Deadrick Terrell Campbell, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

On Dec. 18, 2020, a man was shot and killed while standing in the parking lot of the NBN Market located at 2344 Pendleton Street. Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video. In the video, police say a man approaches the victim, says something to him, then pulls a handgun and shoots him.

Two witnesses identified the shooter as Campbell in a photo lineup.

On Jan. 13, 2021, a man told police that he and his uncle pulled into the Save N Fill located at 1341 Winchester Road when an unknown man fired several shots at him from the passenger side of a small black SUV. The man was struck in the shoulder.

The victim told police that he did not know the shooter and had no idea why he was targeted. He was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered he was paralyzed from the waist down due to his injury.

Six days later, a CrimeStoppers tip led police to Campbell. The victim then identified Campbell as the man who shot him from a photo lineup.

He was arrested Thursday and is now being held on a $900,000 bond—$300,000 for the attempted murder charges and $600,000 for the murder charge.

He is due in court Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordova High School
3 minors, 1 adult charged in Cordova High School jamboree shooting
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone

Latest News

Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say
Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say
Teen fires shots at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue, charged with assault, police say
Cordova High School
3 minors, 1 adult charged in Cordova High School jamboree shooting
Jaylen Smith
Arkansas mayor declines to speak after car accident; Le Bonheur gives statement following theft of ambulance vehicle