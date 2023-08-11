MPD: Man charged more than 2 years after shooting 3, killing 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is sitting at 201 Poplar over two years after police say he killed a man and attempted to kill two more just a month afterward.

Deadrick Terrell Campbell, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

On Dec. 18, 2020, a man was shot and killed while standing in the parking lot of the NBN Market located at 2344 Pendleton Street. Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video. In the video, police say a man approaches the victim, says something to him, then pulls a handgun and shoots him.

Two witnesses identified the shooter as Campbell in a photo lineup.

On Jan. 13, 2021, a man told police that he and his uncle pulled into the Save N Fill located at 1341 Winchester Road when an unknown man fired several shots at him from the passenger side of a small black SUV. The man was struck in the shoulder.

The victim told police that he did not know the shooter and had no idea why he was targeted. He was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered he was paralyzed from the waist down due to his injury.

Six days later, a CrimeStoppers tip led police to Campbell. The victim then identified Campbell as the man who shot him from a photo lineup.

He was arrested Thursday and is now being held on a $900,000 bond—$300,000 for the attempted murder charges and $600,000 for the murder charge.

He is due in court Monday.

