Lung cancer survivor shares how annual physical saved her life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lung cancer survivor is sharing her story about how a routine annual physical saved her life due to early detection.

Susan Patton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how she showed no signs of cancer prior to her diagnosis.

She also encouraged others to make sure they are taking the time to schedule an annual physical because her story could have ended differently.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.