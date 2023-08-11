Junior Achievement shares educational programs for K-12 students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South works to educate students about entrepreneurship, work-readiness, and financial literacy.

With the start of a new school year, President Leigh Mansberg joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about educational programs available for K-12 students throughout the Mid-South and how they are helping students succeed.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.