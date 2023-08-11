Advertise with Us
Junior Achievement shares educational programs for K-12 students

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South works to educate students about entrepreneurship, work-readiness, and financial literacy.

With the start of a new school year, President Leigh Mansberg joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about educational programs available for K-12 students throughout the Mid-South and how they are helping students succeed.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

