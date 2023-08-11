Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how a replica of the image of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá will be consecrated in Memphis.

The “Enthronement of La Chinita” ceremony, as the Virgin is affectionately called, will take place on Tuesday, August 15, starting at 6:30 PM, at the Church of the Nativity (5955 Elmo St. Bartlett, TN 38135).

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights Cazateatro’s upcoming 2023-2024 season.

