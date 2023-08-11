Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how a replica of the image of Our Lady of Chiquinquirá will be consecrated in Memphis.

The “Enthronement of La Chinita” ceremony, as the Virgin is affectionately called, will take place on Tuesday, August 15, starting at 6:30 PM, at the Church of the Nativity (5955 Elmo St. Bartlett, TN 38135).

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights Cazateatro’s upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

