Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Hot and steamy weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY continues this afternoon across the Mid-South. Highs will reach the mid 90s with sun and a few clouds. The heat index will hit 105 to 110. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy and warm. Lows will be near 80. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Continued hot and steamy with increasing clouds Saturday. A few showers or maybe a storm is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday night. The heat index could hit 100-105 both days.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks dry with only a small shower chance Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
A few storms possible and heat building in for the weekend ahead
A few spot showers are possible into the afternoon, but most will stay dry throughout the day....
Stormy mornings and steamy afternoons for the weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat returns Friday, into weekend; few storm chances
8/11 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat Friday, into weekend; few storm chances