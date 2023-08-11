Hot and steamy weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A HEAT ADVISORY continues this afternoon across the Mid-South. Highs will reach the mid 90s with sun and a few clouds. The heat index will hit 105 to 110. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy and warm. Lows will be near 80. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Continued hot and steamy with increasing clouds Saturday. A few showers or maybe a storm is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday night. The heat index could hit 100-105 both days.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks dry with only a small shower chance Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.