Former Senator Brian Kelsey sentenced to 21 months in prison for fraud

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) will spend 21 months in prison.

Kelsey pleaded guilty in November to violating campaign finance laws and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission to benefit his campaign for his 2016 campaign for U.S Congress.

After his sentence, Kelsey will face three years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, Kelsey conspired to and did illegally funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State campaign committee.

New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
