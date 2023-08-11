Former Senator Brian Kelsey sentenced to 21 months in prison for fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) will spend 21 months in prison.

Kelsey pleaded guilty in November to violating campaign finance laws and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission to benefit his campaign for his 2016 campaign for U.S Congress.

After his sentence, Kelsey will face three years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, Kelsey conspired to and did illegally funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State campaign committee.

