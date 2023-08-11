Five things to do in Memphis this weekend
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To help navigate your weekend, we’re putting some things on your calendar here at Action News 5.
- Friday, join the Stax Museum for The Wax and Wine Soul records, Global Wine, Southern Chefs fundraiser event.
- Friday, get ready for the Stick ‘Em Up Western rave where you come as your best dressed Western theme costume.
- Saturday, the fifth annual Chicken and Beer Festival is back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
- Sunday, bring out family and friends down for the annual series of Sunset Jazz at Court Sqaure with Jazz musician Paul McKinney.
- Sunday, enjoy Paris in Memphis for a Disney themed Ratatouille Cookie Decorating Party.
