First Alert Forecast: steamy heat returns Friday, into weekend; few storm chances

FRIDAY: Foggy areas could be impactful for the morning commute – expect to add a few extra minutes to get to your destination. With a stalled front nearby, expect another chance for a few showers and storms to ride along it amid a mix of clouds and sun – though, most areas look to stay dry. Highs will work their way back through the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels spiking will push ‘feels like’ temperatures back toward 105. We’ll tend to turn quieter overnight with lows well into the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A washout isn’t anticipated, but a few periods of storms could be in play with a stalled front nearby. A risk for rain and storms Saturday could yield a gusty storm with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the lower to, a few, middle 90s with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and Sunday. Lows will bottom out in the muggy upper 70s to near 80.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs look to spike Monday ahead of a front due into the region – toward the lower and middle 90s. The front could kick up a few storms late Monday before clearing the pattern. After a brief reprieve from the heat and humidity Tuesday, we’ll see highs will gradually head back toward the lower to middle 90s mid-late week with mostly sunny skies and tolerable humidity levels for mid-August.

