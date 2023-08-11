A few storms possible and heat building in for the weekend ahead

Advertise with Us
WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few spot showers are possible into the afternoon, but most will stay dry throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds today as heat builds back in for the Mid-South. Highs today will top off in the low 90s but ‘feels like’ values will be into the triple digits, prompting a Heat Advisory for a good chunk of the area, including Shelby county.

TONIGHT: A calm night ahead with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions into the early hours of Saturday. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be South 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: The start of Saturday comes with shower and storm chances. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Into the afternoon and evening rain chances will taper off but heat will also play a factor with highs in the low 90s but ‘feels like’ values once again in the triple digits. We will once again see a calm, but muggy night headed into Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday will likewise start off with shower and storm chances, although not having the potential to be as widespread as Saturday, and then lead into a hot and muggy afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with triple digit ‘feels like’ value once again. The good news is a cold front will arrive early next week giving relief from the heat and changing our weather pattern.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

