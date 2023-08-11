Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Elvis Presley Trauma Center celebrates 40 years of care

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health is celebrating a milestone.

The trauma center became a reality 40 years ago this month, playing a key role in training new doctors.

In fact, over 50 percent of the physicians in the state of Tennessee receiving at least part of their training at Regional One Health.

Today the Elvis Presley Trauma Center is one of the busiest trauma centers in the country, caring for 12,000 patients annually.

Chief of Trauma Dr. Andy Kerwin joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to the history of the trauma center and what the future holds.

Dr. Kerwin also talked about the significance of having a level one trauma center not just for Memphis, but surrounding areas.

It’s the only designated Level 1 Trauma Center in a 150-mile radius.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

