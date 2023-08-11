Advertise with Us
Digital radar speed sign stolen in Hernando

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a digital radar speed sign.

It was stolen from the area of Saint Ives Lane and Huntingdon Lane between August 8 and 9.

HPD says these radar signs were costly to the City of Hernando and used to improve public safety.

If you have any information, call 662-429-9096.

