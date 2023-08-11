Digital radar speed sign stolen in Hernando
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a digital radar speed sign.
It was stolen from the area of Saint Ives Lane and Huntingdon Lane between August 8 and 9.
HPD says these radar signs were costly to the City of Hernando and used to improve public safety.
If you have any information, call 662-429-9096.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.