Digital radar speed sign stolen in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Police Department is looking for the community’s help in locating a digital radar speed sign.

It was stolen from the area of Saint Ives Lane and Huntingdon Lane between August 8 and 9.

HPD says these radar signs were costly to the City of Hernando and used to improve public safety.

If you have any information, call 662-429-9096.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.