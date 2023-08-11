Advertise with Us
Caught on camera: Group escapes with stolen vehicle

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for several people caught on camera stealing a vehicle.

The theft happened on South Highland Street, near Southern Avenue, around midnight Tuesday morning.

The victim parked his 2019 Audi outside a business and went inside when two Infinitis pulled up beside the car.

One of the passengers tried to steal the vehicle but was unable to drive away.

A second person then gets in the car and they take off.

Police say the stolen vehicle had two handguns left inside.

If you know anything about this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

