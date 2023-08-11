Bluff City Life: Mon. 07 August
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Fist Full Of Action In New Martial Arts Film
Everybody’s fighting! We have a sneak peek of a martial arts short film shot right here in Memphis.
Sisa Wang | Producer, Writer, & Actor on Fist of Fortune from Blue Lion Pictures
Ryan McCrory | Director, Producer, Writer, & Actor on Fist of Fortune from Blue Lion Pictures
Explore The King Of Rock N Roll In The Bluff
Get ready for Elvis week! To deepen your knowledge of the man in the blue suede shoes, it’s time for the Hound Dog tour!
Meagan May | Vice President of Backbeat Tours
5 Star Stories: Trees Become Art At Brussel’s Bonsai Nursery
An ancient technique blending nature and art, we learn how the beauty of Asian bonsai made way to the mid-south.
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
