Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland announces special counsel in Hunter Biden case

Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss has been appointed as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.

Garland said Weiss has been investigating the allegations around Hunter Biden but asked this week to be appointed special counsel.

The attorney general said the special counsel will “be guided by the facts and the law.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
Trimesha Curtis, 29
MPD: Man dead after woman knocks on apartment door, fatally shoots him
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
MPD search for man who shot at gas station
MPD search for man who fired shots at gas station
Prosecutors say 47 weapons and 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a...
47 weapons, 26,000 rounds of ammunition seized from home of judge charged in wife’s killing, prosecutors say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine