Arkansas mayor declines to speak after car accident; Le Bonheur gives statement following theft of ambulance vehicle

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas teenager who made national news last year is making headlines again. His small-town car accident set off a chain of events that ended in a horrific, big-city crash.

Earle, Arkansas Mayor Jaylen Smith made history in 2022 by becoming the youngest Black mayor elected to office in America at age 18. The now, 19-year-old mayor was involved in an accident in Earle on Wednesday. A Crittenden County Sheriff’s report said Mayor Smith was driving his Dodge Charger westbound on 2nd Street when a bicycle ran out in front of him and the two collided.

Crittenden County EMS rushed the injured 15-year-old cyclist to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, and while the paramedics were inside, Memphis Police say 33-year-old James Miller took off in the ambulance and sped down Poplar Avenue.

MPD says Miller hit and critically wounded a man at Poplar and Goodlett in East Memphis before crashing a few blocks down at Poplar and Perkins Extended, injuring two more people including a former Action News 5 photographer.

So how was he able to take the ambulance?

The MPD incident report says after Miller failed to gain entry into Le Bonheur’s trauma hall, he “appeared to be surprised when the door [to the ambulance] opened” and he “slid over to the driver’s seat and put the ambulance in gear.”

The ambulance driver told MPD that he “did not shut the ambulance down, it was kept running.”

Crittenden EMS Director Hudson Hallum said crews are supposed to lock the ambulance unless a patient’s condition takes precedence.

“Which was the instance last night,” Hallum told Action News 5, “They were transporting a critically injured juvenile that had been struck by a vehicle. Their number one priority was to get the patient inside Le Bonheur to the trauma team and not delay that.”

Mayor Smith declined interview requests, opting instead to hold a prayer meeting next Monday. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said he faces no charges in his accident.

The teen cyclist Mayor Smith hit has scrapes on his hands, cheek, and forehead. He also injured his right wrist and left knee, but is expected to be okay.

Accused ambulance thief James Miller faces reckless driving and theft of property charges.

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital released the following statement in response to the incident:

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital continues to care deeply about the safety of our patients and families, staff and physicians. Keeping our employees and families safe while they are on the Le Bonheur campus remains our top priority. We continue to upgrade and monitor security measures across our campuses and work with community partners like Memphis Police Department, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center Police and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative to ensure our campus remains as safe as possible.

