3 minors, 1 adult charged in Cordova High School jamboree shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An after-school football jamboree turned south Thursday night at Cordova High School after supposed gunshots sent panic through the stands.

Memphis police responded to the shots-fired call at 8:20 p.m., just as the game between Ridgeway High and Sheffield High was underway.

Memphis Shelby County Schools said about 25 Shelby County Sheriff deputies attended the jamboree and they defused a situation of an individual who fired shots in the air at a stadium parking lot.

MPD says two vehicles drove away from the scene and officers recovered two shell casings.

Officers found one of the vehicles at a nearby gas station and arrested one adult and three juveniles on weapon charges.

They were taken to a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured, and no property was struck, police say.

Over the last two school years, the District has invested nearly $40 million in safety upgrades to fund security cameras, upgraded safety technology, new fencing, and extra security personnel. As the gun violence epidemic continues to grip America, safety remains at the forefront of all our minds and planning.

Six different games were scheduled to take place Thursday night at the Cordova Stadium between 12 different schools.

There was a clear bag policy in place - letting security see what went in and out of the stadium.

Also, keep in mind this is a school, so weapons are prohibited from being on campus.

Across the way at the Whitehaven Stadium, a fight broke out between Hillcrest and Westwood High School football players.

No incidents were reported at the Kirby Stadium, where six other games took place.

According to the Memphis-Shelby County Interscholastic Athletic Association (MSCIAA) bulletin for Thursday night’s jamboree, a clear bag policy was in place during the event.

Event Security Procedures (MSCS)

