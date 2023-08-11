2 teens, 1 adult charged after jamboree fight at Whitehaven stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fight broke out between Hillcrest and Westwood High School football players Thursday night.

Memphis police officers responded to a fight on 4851 Elvis Presley Boulevard at Whitehaven High School stadium around 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct, evading arrest on foot, and obedience to police officers.

Michael Morgan, 19, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.

A 15-year-old girl is charged and issued a juvenile summons for assault.

Citations for disorderly conduct were also issued to two 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man.

