Woman forges checks from church in Germantown, police say

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police arrested and charged a woman they say was forging checks belonging to a church in the Germantown area.

On May 4, the bookkeeper for Farmington Presbyterian Church was going through the financial books when she discovered an imbalance within the records.

According to police, three checks had been cleared for over $14,000.

Police say that the name on the checks had been changed to Rasheema Cannon, 28.

Bank account records showed that all three checks had been deposited into a personal bank account belonging to Cannon.

Cannon was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property and identity theft.

