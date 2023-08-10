Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Woman forges checks from church in Germantown, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police arrested and charged a woman they say was forging checks belonging to a church in the Germantown area.

On May 4, the bookkeeper for Farmington Presbyterian Church was going through the financial books when she discovered an imbalance within the records.

According to police, three checks had been cleared for over $14,000.

Police say that the name on the checks had been changed to Rasheema Cannon, 28.

Bank account records showed that all three checks had been deposited into a personal bank account belonging to Cannon.

Cannon was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property and identity theft.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

Latest News

Memphis street renamed in honor of fallen firefighter 1 year after fatal crash
New COVID-19 variant emerges with 100s of newly-reported cases in Shelby County alone
Woman forges checks from church in Germantown, police say
David Pleasant street renaming ceremony, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
Memphis street renamed in honor of fallen firefighter 1 year after fatal crash