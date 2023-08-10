Why are ‘Hush Y’all’ signs all over the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve seen the signs at TPC Southwind: “Hush Y’all.”

Volunteers hold them up to keep spectators quiet along the course--a special Memphis touch to the tournament.

Fans love the signs so much, championship organizers say they have trouble keeping them in stock.

The two words replace the standard “Quiet Please” you see on paddles at other golfing events.

“Hush Y’all” has been a Memphis motto since the late 1980s.

Former St. Jude Classic tournament director Dwight Drinkard snagged the idea when he saw the signs at a tournament in Atlanta.

The famous Hush Y'all Signs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (Action News 5)

”So they were introduced the first year at Southwind and became very popular from the get go,” Drinkard said.

They became so popular, they kept disappearing.

”We wanted to take them back up and inventory them for use the next year but we only got half of them back because people stole them or whatever, as souvenirs or whatnot.”

The Atlanta tournament signs that inspired the signs were actually based off signs at a Jamaican golf course that read “Hush Mon.”

“I don’t think that tournament even exists anymore, but here we are 20 years later in Memphis and still going strong, still something we’re known for and still a popular part of our tournament.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.