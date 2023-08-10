Thousands without power due to storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 19,000 homes and businesses are without power Thursday morning.

This is following severe storms that started Wednesday.

MLGW’s infrastructure has been a big talker over the past few months with constant outages following severe weather.

MLGW leaders provided an update on their five-year infrastructure improvement plan. This is year three of that plan.

Leaders say they’ve spent $11 million on infrastructure upgrades in the Orange Mound area.

Their focus now remains on areas that have constant power outages due to aging infrastructure.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.