Thousands without power due to storm(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 19,000 homes and businesses are without power Thursday morning.

This is following severe storms that started Wednesday.

MLGW’s infrastructure has been a big talker over the past few months with constant outages following severe weather.

MLGW leaders provided an update on their five-year infrastructure improvement plan. This is year three of that plan.

Leaders say they’ve spent $11 million on infrastructure upgrades in the Orange Mound area.

Their focus now remains on areas that have constant power outages due to aging infrastructure.

