Tennessee governor offers $10K reward in murder of Mid-South 81-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for those responsible for the shooting death of an elderly woman in Brownsville, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, officers responded to a shooting at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, where 81-year-old Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

According to family members, Turner-Jones was a talented seamstress and gardener who was well-loved in the Brownsville community and loved to take rides in her classic Ford F-150. They say she was making jars of her famous “cha cha” relish for a customer before she was murdered.

“It’s hard for me to forget this,” said her daughter, Angela Jones. “I would want to know why because she didn’t deserve this. Turn yourself in so that the family can have closure.”

Those with any information about this shooting are encouraged to call:

Brownville Police Department at 731-722-1260

CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477

or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

