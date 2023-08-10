Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tennessee governor offers $10K reward in murder of Mid-South 81-year-old

Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones
Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones(Family)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for those responsible for the shooting death of an elderly woman in Brownsville, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, officers responded to a shooting at a home on North Monroe Avenue in Brownsville, where 81-year-old Warlene “Sis” Turner-Jones was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

According to family members, Turner-Jones was a talented seamstress and gardener who was well-loved in the Brownsville community and loved to take rides in her classic Ford F-150. They say she was making jars of her famous “cha cha” relish for a customer before she was murdered.

“It’s hard for me to forget this,” said her daughter, Angela Jones. “I would want to know why because she didn’t deserve this. Turn yourself in so that the family can have closure.”

Those with any information about this shooting are encouraged to call:

  • Brownville Police Department at 731-722-1260
  • CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477
  • or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon
MPD stresses importance of paying attention around school zones
Gov. Lee addresses goal for upcoming special session as Republican lawmakers show support
Fire crews in Cordova taking turns with water breaks and getting checked by medics as a...
Fire lieutenant rescues family dog from Cordova house fire caused by lightning strike