Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

St. Francis NICU babies dressed for Elvis week

Saint Francis-Memphis NICU babies celebrate Elvis Week
Saint Francis-Memphis NICU babies celebrate Elvis Week(Saint Francis Memphis)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can’t help falling in love with the NICU babies at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.

Elvis week is from August 9 through 17 and the smallest patients wanted to pay homage to the King of Rock and Roll.

NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble had the idea of dressing the babies up for Elvis Week, a first for the hospital.

“We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays and thought,” said Dibble. “‘Why not Elvis Week?’”

Since Elvis costumes are not readily available for pint-sized NICU babies, several current and former NICU nurses crocheted the costumes, which include props such as a microphone.

“Everyone on the NICU team has gotten into this,” said Dibble. “One of our neonatologists, who loves to take photographs as a hobby, volunteered to photograph the babies, and all our staff from the nurses to the respiratory therapists have had a hand in dressing the babies up. It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as another round of storms threatens the Mid-South tonight

Latest News

What to ask before signing a rental lease and tips to negotiate the price
What to ask before signing a rental lease and tips to negotiate the price
Pharmacist discusses berberine supplement dubbed ‘nature’s ozempic’
Pharmacist discusses berberine supplement dubbed ‘nature’s ozempic’
Police search for man caught on camera firing rifle outside business
Police search for man caught on camera firing rifle outside business
Police search for man caught on camera firing rifle outside business
Police search for man caught on camera firing rifle outside business