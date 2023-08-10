St. Francis NICU babies dressed for Elvis week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can’t help falling in love with the NICU babies at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.

Elvis week is from August 9 through 17 and the smallest patients wanted to pay homage to the King of Rock and Roll.

NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble had the idea of dressing the babies up for Elvis Week, a first for the hospital.

“We dress the babies up for a number of other holidays and thought,” said Dibble. “‘Why not Elvis Week?’”

Since Elvis costumes are not readily available for pint-sized NICU babies, several current and former NICU nurses crocheted the costumes, which include props such as a microphone.

“Everyone on the NICU team has gotten into this,” said Dibble. “One of our neonatologists, who loves to take photographs as a hobby, volunteered to photograph the babies, and all our staff from the nurses to the respiratory therapists have had a hand in dressing the babies up. It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history.”

