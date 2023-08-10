Showers & storms stick in the forecast through the weekend, but most days will not be a washout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an active overnight period with strong showers and storms pushing through, some will still see rain into the afternoon. Flooding remains the overall threat for today as storms have dropped an excessive amount of rainfall in the same areas. The cold front, which is the driver for the showers, will continue to slowly move into the Mid-South and stall into portions of North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas. Because of that, those areas could continue to see scattered showers and storms into the afternoon as the rest of us try to dry out. Highs today will get to the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers are still possible overnight, especially into North Mississippi, but most stay dry. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail with lows dipping into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the East 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Slight rain chances for Friday with a front continuing to lift into the Mid-South. Not everyone will see rain, but scattered showers and storms are possible through the day. Highs will be warmer into the upper 80s and low 90s, with ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits.

INTO THE WEEKEND: The stalled front will continue to drive rain chances through the weekend, mainly in the morning hours. Highs through the weekend will get into the low 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching the triple digits. As for next week, we will see another cold front drop through the area on Monday giving us drier, cooler air as least for the start of the work week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.