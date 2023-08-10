Advertise with Us
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South
(KGNS)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Some schools across the Mid-South canceled classes due to power outages.

Arlington Elementary and Middle School canceled school due to power outages caused by the storm on Thursday.

There is no timeline as to when power will be restored.

All other Arlington Community School campuses will continue their normal operations.

In addition, Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy, Bon Lin Elementary, and Bon Lin Middle Schools will be closed Thursday due to a longer power outage.

Lakeland Preparatory School is closed also due to power outages including LEAP and other activities.

