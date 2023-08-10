Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Some schools across the Mid-South canceled classes due to power outages.

Arlington Elementary and Middle School canceled school due to power outages caused by the storm on Thursday.

There is no timeline as to when power will be restored.

All other Arlington Community School campuses will continue their normal operations.

In addition, Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy, Bon Lin Elementary, and Bon Lin Middle Schools will be closed Thursday due to a longer power outage.

Lakeland Preparatory School is closed also due to power outages including LEAP and other activities.

