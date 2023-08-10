Scheffler, McIlroy hoping for better fortunes at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Coming into this weekend’s FedEx St Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are second and third in FedEx Cup points respectively. They’re two of the three favorites to win in Memphis this weekend, and two of the three favorites to claim the FedEx Cup crown two weekends from now.

It sounds a lot like a year ago, when Scheffler came into Memphis leading the point standings, Rory in 6th. However, both missed the cut. For Scheffler that was the start of a playoff stretch that saw him fall out of the lead and with a disappointing tied for second place finish.

“Yeah, I’m excited to get another crack at the playoffs,” said Scheffler. “I’m obviously not ecstatic with the way last year finished.

“I feel like last year is a year I should’ve won the FedEx Cup and I didn’t. It’s definitely frustrating when you fail, but I feel like I learned a lot about myself, and it’s definitely not an experience I hope to have again in the future.”

On the flipside, McIlroy rebounded from his early exit in Memphis to win the FedExCup for a third time.

“I missed the cut here last year, and then was able to bounce back with a good finish at the BMW and then go on and win the Tour Championship,” said McIlroy. “So, if you’re up there in the standings, you know you have at least a little bit of wiggle room.”

McIlroy is the only player to win the FedEx Cup three times, there’s no one better to ask on the mindset it takes to come out on top after three grueling weekends.

“I sort of treat it like a 12-round tournament,” he said. “You know you’ve got 12 rounds to play. You’re trying to go out and get the best out of yourself for those 12 days.”

McIlroy, Scheffler, and current FedEx Cup point leader Jon Rahm will all get their FedEx St Jude Championship started right here at the first tee at 9:26 Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.