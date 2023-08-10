Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police search for man caught on camera firing rifle outside business

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man who shot someone outside a business.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on August 5 on Airways Boulevard, near the intersection of Ball Road.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a black hoodie firing shots from an automatic rifle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are hoping the footage can help identify the shooter. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

