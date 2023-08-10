Advertise with Us
MPD: Man steals ambulance from Le Bonheur, strikes pedestrian, causes multi-car crash

The scene at Poplar and Perkins Extd.
The scene at Poplar and Perkins Extd.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is detained after police say he stole an ambulance from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and took off east on Poplar Avenue, striking a pedestrian and causing a multi-vehicle crash in the process.

Memphis police say at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a stolen Crittenden County ambulance call at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. After the ambulance was stolen, police say the suspect struck a pedestrian at Goodlett Street and Poplar Avenue.

The suspect then drove from the scene of the pedestrian crash in the stolen ambulance, striking several vehicles in the area of Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended.

Officers have one man detained at this time.

The pedestrian was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The scene at Poplar and Perkins Extd.
