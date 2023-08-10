Advertise with Us
MLGW restores 34,000 customers impacted by storms

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) crews are in the process of restoring outages due to severe weather Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

At the peak, 24,400 customers were out simultaneously, and a total of 36,000 were impacted by the storms. Additionally, 3,000 customers were without power due to non-storm-related outages, such as vehicles striking utility poles.

Since early Wednesday, 34,000 customers have been restored and crews are working on restoring approximately 5,000 customers who lost power either due to the storm or knocked-down poles.

Full restoration is expected by Friday, August 11 at midnight.

Click here to check the MLGW Outage Map.

Customers can report or receive updates about their outage by calling 901-544-6500 or using MLGW My Account.

Important Notices/Reminders

  • Call 211 for emergency shelter and other resources.
  • Customers who currently receive SNAP can apply for replacement benefits here.
  • Please always call 528-4465 to report emergencies like downed powerlines and gas leaks. MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines. DO NOT TOUCH or cut limbs across powerlines. They could be energized (hot).

