Memphis street renamed in honor of fallen firefighter 1 year after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fallen Memphis firefighter is being honored by his community. On Thursday, a portion of Mississippi Boulevard was renamed for David Pleasant.

One year ago, Pleasant’s fire engine was hit by a man who ran a red light on E.H. Crump Boulevard. According to the TBI, the man who caused that crash had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Thursday, Action News 5 heard from the Memphis Fire Union about the need for citizens to help keep first responders safe.

David Pleasant street renaming ceremony, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 (Action News 5)

“They’re putting their life on the line for you, so just help them be as safe as they possibly can, just by pulling over, getting out of the way,” said Todd Conklin, vice president of Memphis Fire Union. “Let them get to where they need to be to help someone else.”

We also spoke with Pleasant’s daughter, Michelle, who tells us she and her sisters are thankful for the department and the many firefighters who’ve been there for their family over the past year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.