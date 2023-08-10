Advertise with Us
Memphis Flyer Writer Sam Cicci talks Burger Week in Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Sam Cicci joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about Burger Week in Memphis and how restaurants are offering deals.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

What to ask before signing a rental lease and tips to negotiate the price
