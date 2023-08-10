Advertise with Us
Man charged after stealing ambulance, crashing into pedestrian, said police

James Miller
James Miller(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man who is accused of stealing an ambulance and causing multiple crashes on Wednesday.

James Miller, 33, is charged with theft of property, reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and no driver’s license.

MPD responded to an auto theft at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 7:45 p.m.

Officers say Miller tried to enter the trauma hall. When he couldn’t get in, he stole a Crittenden County ambulance, said police.

Miller is accused of running a red light, hitting a pedestrian, and driving off.

This incident happened at the Poplar Avenue and South Goodlett Street intersection around 8 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended.

Miller allegedly hit a Ford Bronco and a Toyota Rav causing the Bronco to hit another car.

A woman and a man were taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

