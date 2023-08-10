Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Hot and steamy heading into the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A leftover shower or storm is possible through sunset, mainly in north MS. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temps in the 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.  A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s a small chance.

FRIDAY: HEAT ADVISORY is back for east AR, Shelby county and extreme northwest MS. Highs will bounce back into the upper 80s to low 90s with morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy afternoon. The heat index could hit 105 in spots. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Winds will be so at 5-10 mph. It will remain partly cloudy Friday night.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with a hit or miss storm possible both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. The heat index could hit 105 or higher.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks drier with only a small shower chance Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South
Schools closing due to power outages across Mid-South

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Showers & storms stick in the forecast through the weekend, but most days will not be a washout
Slight rain chances for Friday with a front continuing to lift into the Mid-South. Not everyone...
Hot afternoons ahead into the weekend with slight rain chances sticking around
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: stormy pockets continue for parts of Thursday
8/10 First Alert Forecast: stormy pockets continue Thursday