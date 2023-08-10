Hot and steamy heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A leftover shower or storm is possible through sunset, mainly in north MS. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temps in the 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s a small chance.

FRIDAY: HEAT ADVISORY is back for east AR, Shelby county and extreme northwest MS. Highs will bounce back into the upper 80s to low 90s with morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy afternoon. The heat index could hit 105 in spots. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Winds will be so at 5-10 mph. It will remain partly cloudy Friday night.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with a hit or miss storm possible both days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs remain in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. The heat index could hit 105 or higher.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week looks drier with only a small shower chance Monday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

