First Alert Forecast: stormy pockets continue for parts of Thursday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
THURSDAY: After an exiting rain chance during the morning hours, expect a mix of clouds and sun to return gradually through the day. A lingering storm can’t be ruled out during the day, still. Highs will rebound into the lower to middle 80s in the wake of the front that brought Wednesday’s storms. A shower or storm could mix in with a few clouds overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: With another system approaching the region, expect another chance for widely spaced showers and storms to ride along the advancing boundary amid a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will work their way back through the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll tend to turn quieter overnight with lows well into the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With a stalled front nearby, expect a few early morning complexes Saturday and Sunday could yield a gusty storm with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll top out in the lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and Sunday with a front poised to drop through the region early Monday after a rain chance to kick off the work week. After a brief reprieve from the heat and humidity Tuesday, we’ll see highs will gradually head back toward the lower to middle 90s mid-late week.

