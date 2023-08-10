Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the Bluff City, it’s a big week for tens of thousands of devoted Elvis fans who are flocking to Graceland to celebrate the King of Rock n’ Roll.

This week begins the highly anticipated week of events at Graceland with Wednesday kicking off exclusive tours of the icon’s mansion, nightly concerts, and a VIP lunch meet ‘n’ mingle with special guest appearances.

”Oh, I grew up with Elvis! I mean, not with him, but loving him,’ said one longtime Elvis fan.

”That man could take a song, put it through his heart, and let it come out of his mouth, and nobody could sing like Elvis did,” said Mary Pat Van Epps, another Elvis fan.

A tribute to Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley outside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis...
A tribute to Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley outside Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.(Action News 5)

Fans can expect the week to capture the different eras of Elvis and showcase the talented young tribute artists inspired by the man himself.

“I grew up on the Elvis music, and then there was a tribute artist that won the tournament and came to England one time and did a whole show... So I went to go see him... and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll give this a try,’ and I’ve done well ever since really,” said Arron Walker, an Elvis tribute artist.

But plans will be a little different this year with more fans now remembering another star fallen too soon, the daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley.

”Sweet girl, God bless her. She’s had a tough life, and it will be good to honor her, and, of course, her son Benjamin is buried at Graceland too,” said Van Epps.

“The Lord will take us when he’s ready to take us, and it was just that time zone,” said Vernal Chris Lafoe, an Elvis fan.

Rain or shine, Elvis Week 2023 will not disappoint.

Memphis Tourism expects this event to be a huge economic boom, bringing in several million dollars at the same time that the FedEx St. Jude Championship gets underway at TPC Southwind.

For those who are not able to make it out, a virtual option to celebrate is available.

The annual candlelight ceremony at Graceland will be held next Tuesday, Aug 15, at 8:30 p.m.

For more details on the week-long event, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon
Former Fairley High School coach dead
Former Fairley High School coach dead
Mauricio Calvo
MSCS Board swears in Latino Memphis CEO as newest member
‘A necessity for Memphians’: Downtown Mobility Center holds grand opening
‘A necessity for Memphians’: Downtown Mobility Center holds grand opening