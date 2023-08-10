Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 suspects shoot up apartments on West Virginia Street, still at large, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for 2 suspects accused of shooting at apartments with rifles.

On August 3, police responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an apartment building on West Virginia Street.

Officers were informed that two men with rifles were responsible for shooting at apartments in the area.

When officers reviewed the surveillance footage, they observed two males carrying weapons and firing shots toward the apartment buildings.

According to MPD, no one was severely injured.

The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

