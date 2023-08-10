11-year-old last seen driving car on Royal Wood Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen driving a vehicle.

According to MPD, Jaheim Ewing, 11, was last seen by his grandmother on the night August 9.

Ewing was driving a gold-colored vehicle with an unknown make and model on Royal Wood Drive.

If anyone has information or comes in contact with the missing individual, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 545-2677

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.