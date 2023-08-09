Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks about Memphis People’s Convention

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Wednesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis People’s Convention along with a Mayoral Candidates Forum being hosted by the Democratic Women of Shelby County.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

