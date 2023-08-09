Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
‘It sounds like a cover-up’: Attorney sues Germantown for water crisis documents
‘It sounds like a cover-up’: Attorney sues Germantown for water crisis documents
The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs

Latest News

Jerome Walker
Man charged after woman shot in Parkway Village apartments, police say
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
RAW: Firefighters respond to deadly fire at vacation home
Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Credit: Sam...
Driving video shows smokes from fires in Lahaina, Maui