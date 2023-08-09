Lee concedes to Tuggle in historic DeSoto County sheriff’s race

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Results are officially in DeSoto County general sheriff’s race.

In the much-anticipated race for the county’s future sheriff, Republican candidate Michael Lee has conceded to Republican candidate Thomas E. Tuggle II.

The two have no Democratic challenger.

Tuggle led with 63.72% of votes before Lee surrendered.

This election makes Tuggle the first Black sheriff in DeSoto County history.

Results are still coming in for Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election.

In the race for Mississippi governor, Democratic candidate Brandon Presley will face incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in November.

In the race for lieutenant governor for the Magnolia State, Republican candidate Delbert Hosemann is leading for the Republican party, with Chris McDaniel following close behind. Democratic candidate D. Ryan Grover won his party’s nomination with a sweeping number of votes.

Voter turnout in DeSoto County was 18.13% this election.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.