Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers are without power due to a storm on Wednesday.
As of 12:37 p.m., there are 8,570 customers who have no power due to 205 outages, according to the MLGW power outage map.
As of 1:22 p.m., 10,084 customers are without power.
More storms are also expected to sweep across the Mid-South on Wednesday night.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.