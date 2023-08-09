Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm

Thousands of MLGW customers are without power on Wednesday.
Thousands of MLGW customers are without power on Wednesday.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers are without power due to a storm on Wednesday.

As of 12:37 p.m., there are 8,570 customers who have no power due to 205 outages, according to the MLGW power outage map.

As of 1:22 p.m., 10,084 customers are without power.

More storms are also expected to sweep across the Mid-South on Wednesday night.

