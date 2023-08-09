Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers are without power due to a storm on Wednesday.

As of 12:37 p.m., there are 8,570 customers who have no power due to 205 outages, according to the MLGW power outage map.

As of 1:22 p.m., 10,084 customers are without power.

More storms are also expected to sweep across the Mid-South on Wednesday night.

