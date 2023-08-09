Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Results are officially in DeSoto County general sheriff’s race.

In the much-anticipated race for the county’s future sheriff, Republican candidate Michael Lee has conceded to Republican candidate Thomas E. Tuggle II.

The two have no Democratic challenger.

Tuggle led with 63.72% of votes before Lee surrendered.

This election makes Tuggle the first Black sheriff in DeSoto County since 1873.

“It’s creating a unified front with all the municipalities in this county. We’re going to work together,” said Tuggle said. “We’ve got great police chiefs in this county. We’re going to work together and come up with a unified front. But we’re also going to reach across the state line, towards Memphis and Shelby County, and assist them with their problems. If we can assist them, what we do there will have a direct impact on what we do here.”

Tuggle takes the reigns after Sheriff Bill Rasco, who has served for 15 years.

Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves won the Republican nomination and will face Democrat Brandon Presley in November.

Reeves came out ahead of John Witcher and David Hardigree to secure his spot on the ballot.

In the race for lieutenant governor for the Magnolia State, Republican candidate Delbert Hosemann won the Republican nomination ahead of Chris McDaniel and Tiffany Longino.

He will face D. Ryan Grover in November. Democratic candidate D. Ryan Grover won his party’s nomination with a sweeping number of votes.

Voter turnout in DeSoto County was 18.13% this election.

