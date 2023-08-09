Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

MPD stresses importance of paying attention around school zones
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 9, 2023
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
MPD stresses importance of paying attention around school zones
MPD stresses importance of paying attention around school zones