Shelby County Commission talks public safety amid Jarveon Hudspeth’s investigation

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners plan to focus on public safety and how the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies interact with the public amid Jarveon Hudspeth’s investigation.

They will meet Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to discuss three points.

The first on the agenda is to disband specialized units within the office. This is something we’ve seen happen within the Memphis Police Department, especially after the death of Tyre Nichols.

They will also focus on traffic stops, and putting a limit on how many happen through unmarked vehicles.

Thirdly, they plan to seek data from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about arrests, use of force, and other complaints.

The latest incident involving the use of force within the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was in June after a deputy shot and killed Hudspeth in Raleigh.

Deputies say they pulled Hudspeth over, and after a brief fight between him and the deputy, Hudspeth drove off dragging the deputy leading to the deputy shooting him.

Ben Crump is representing the family as they continue to ask for body camera footage from that afternoon.

These points have been on the agenda before, and have been deferred since April.

All of them have the same sponsor, Commissioner Brittney Thornton.

'It sounds like a cover-up': Attorney sues Germantown for water crisis documents
