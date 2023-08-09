PGA golfers Montgomery, English take part in putt-around with St. Jude patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx Cup Playoffs start at TPC Southwind on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Harris English and Taylor Montgomery are two of the golfers hoping this is the beginning of a three-weekend championship push. Tuesday however, they were reminded what it’s really all about by a pair of little girls: Maelin-Kate and Azalea.

“This is a big tournament for us,” said English. “But it means a lot more, especially having these kids out here. It’s a lot bigger cause than what we’re playing for.”

“I think us as players put a lot of stress on it (the tournament),” said Montgomery. “But when you come see an event like this, a golf tournament is not a big deal.”

On Tuesday, that cause was a putt-around with English, Montgomery, and two St. Jude patients.

Nine-year-old Azalea traveled to St. Jude from Jamaica when she was diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer. She’s since recovered, is out of treatment, and participating in this event for the second year in a row.

(Action News 5)

“It’s absolutely great to be here again,” said Azalea’s mom, Simone. “And it’s good to see that the lessons she got last year, she got a few more balls in the hole! So, it’s always a pleasure to be here.”

Azalea was joined by another nine-year-old. Maelin-Kate was adopted from China in 2017. Her family soon found out she had a genetic condition called Fanconi anemia, which can cause Leukemia if left untreated. Maelin-Kate underwent the first Fanconi anemia bone-marrow transplant at St. Jude.

“St. Jude is life-changing,” said Maelin-Kate’s mother, Megan. “It saved her life, and it’s curing so many children around the world. We’re so grateful that we get to do fun things like this because she’s healthy now.”

The girls also had a gift for the golfers: A friendship bracelet with the word of the week.

“Golf,” said Maelin-Kate. “It’s golf, so much bracelets!”

English won this tournament in 2013, will his new luck bracelet help him get a second Memphis win this weekend?

“I think it will, I think it will,” English said. “I don’t know if I can wear it, I’ve never worn a bracelet playing golf, but it’s definitely going to be on the back.

“Hopefully I can have her attitude out there. She has the best attitude I’ve ever seen, hopefully I can use some of that this week.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.