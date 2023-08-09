MPD: Girl in critical condition after being shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl is in critical condition at the hospital after she was shot in a Hickory Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Memphis police say at 4:37 p.m., officers responded to Memphis Fire Station No. 35 after a child who was shot was brought in.

She was then transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The child’s age is unknown at this time.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting took place at a home on Pathway Circle. Police say one man is detained at this time.

