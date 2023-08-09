Man shot, killed on May St
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on May Street near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.