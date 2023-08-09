Man shot, killed on May St

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on May Street near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

