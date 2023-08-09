Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man shot, killed on May St

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. on May Street near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

Jonathan Holmes
21-year-old sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for string of robberies against postal employees
Thousands of MLGW customers are without power on Wednesday.
Thousands of MLGW customers without power due to storm
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks about Memphis People’s Convention
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks about Memphis People’s Convention