Man charged after woman shot in Parkway Village apartments, police say

Jerome Walker
Jerome Walker(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged and arrested after a woman was shot in a Parkway Village apartment on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Jerome Walker is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, and theft of property.

Officers responded to a shooting on S. Mendenhall Road at the Lakeview Apartments.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds to her left rear shoulder area. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three witnesses told police that they were all sitting on the couch when Walker became angry with the victim and shot her before leaving the apartments.

Officers found Walker walking through the apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, he then told police, “I’m the one who shot the girl.”

Walker was then taken into custody.

Officers found bullet casings and Walker admitted to throwing the gun he used in the lake near the apartments.

Police searched his home and found the black handgun and two 9mm magazines in Walker’s bedroom closet and MPD discovered it was stolen on Dec. 13, 2020.

Walker was taken in for further investigation and told investigators that he felt like the victim was playing with his emotions and he went over to the residence with the intention of killing her, according to the affidavit.

He also told investigators that he was trying to shoot the victim in the stomach and he has been planning to kill someone since 2008 when his father died.

Walker is being held on a $200,00 bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

