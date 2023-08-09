Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man allegedly breaks into home; caught hiding under bed

Marquez Lawson
Marquez Lawson(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and was caught hiding under a bed on Tuesday.

Marquez Lawson, 33, is charged with aggravated burglary.

Officers responded to the prowler call at 11:52 a.m. at a residence on Jeanna Drive.

The owner of the house told police that the suspect was in his house hiding underneath the bed in a backroom.

Officers went to the backroom and ordered the suspect out from under the bed.

The suspect, who was identified as Lawson, came out from under the bed.

The owner told police that the house was under renovation while his daughter was currently moving in.

Officers checked Lawson’s pockets and found a store card and a Fire TV Stick belonging to the house owner’s daughter.

Lawson was taken into custody for further investigation.

He admitted to police that he entered the house through the back door and hid under the bed when he heard someone into the home, according to the affidavit.

Lawson also admitted to taking the store card he saw on the table.

