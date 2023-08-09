It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as another round of storms threatens the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe storms impacted much of the Mid-South today and another round of potential strong to severe storms is poised to move through late tonight. Storm timing will be from 10 PM to 3 AM Thursday morning with the main threats being heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail, but an isolated tornado is also possible. This will be followed by a warmer and much calmer pattern for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Strong Storms late night with a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower, highs in the mid 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90.

